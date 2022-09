BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crimestoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $5000 for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for a double shooting.

The shootings occurred on Aug. 29, 2022, on Hewitt Avenue in Buffalo.

Crimestoppers WNY is asking anyone with information on the incident or the pictured subjects to come forward. You can contact Crimestoppers WNY at 716-867-6161 or through the free Crimestoppers Mobile App "Buffalo Tips."