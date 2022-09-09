Watch Now
Crimestoppers WNY offering reward for information on 2011 murder of 1-year-old

Posted at 6:20 AM, Sep 09, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crimestoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $7500 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for murdering a 1-year-old child in 2011.

The victim, Jahaira Taylor, was killed on June 1, 2011, on Clinton Street in Buffalo.

Crimestoppers WNY is urging any citizens to come forward with information on the incident. Those with information can contact Crimestoppers WNY at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the Crimestoppers Mobile App "Buffalo Tips."

