BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crimestoppers Buffalo is offering a $2500 reward for information that can lead to the arrest of a wanted woman.

Emma Zander is currently wanted by the United States Marshals Service for Bail Violations.

Zander is 5-foot-3 inches and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of Zander, contact Crimestoppers at 716-867-6161, or submit a tip to the Crime Stoppers Mobile App.