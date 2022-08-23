Crimestoppers offering reward for information on Tonawanda stabbing

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crimestoppers WNY is offering a $2500 reward for information that can lead to the arrest of the person responsible for an Aug. 17 stabbing.

The 67-year-old victim was stabbed around 9:30 p.m. at Sheridan Parkside in the Town of Tonawanda.

The stabbing suspect is described as a young Black male with a dark brown complexion, who is possibly in his late teens to 20s.

The suspect previously sported "puffy" hair and now has short knotted locs.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the person responsible is asked to contact Crimestoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App.