BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $7500 for information involving the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for the murder of a Buffalo man.

The victim, Malik Jones, was killed on Aug. 10, 2022 on East Utica St. in Buffalo.

If you have any information on this incident please contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Crime Stoppers Mobile App.