BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed Corvonte Jones.

The 27 year old died after he was shot on Montana Avenue in Buffalo back in late August.

If you have any information on this case, give Crimestoppers a call at (716) 867-6161.

You don't have to reveal your name, and you could become eligible for that cash reward for an arrest or indictment in this case.