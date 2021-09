BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in connection with a shooting on East Delavan Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

According to Crime Stoppers Miguel Alvarez was shot on East Delavan Avenue on September 12, a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information.

You can contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.