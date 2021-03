BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to $2,500 for information regarding a suspect from a burglary on Seneca Street in Buffalo.

Crime Stoppers says the suspect broke into Hook and Ladder Development at 2111 Seneca Street in Buffalo on Wednesday, stealing cash, coins and three laptops.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.