Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in fatal hit-and-run on Howard Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers announced it is offering a reward for information in a fatal hit-and-run on Howard Street.

According to Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on May 7 on the 500 block of Howard Street. The vehicle involved is believed to be a 2007 to 2014 Cadillac Escalade with chrome accents and a gold NY license plate.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.