BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers announced it is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information after a string of burglaries in Buffalo.

According to Crime Stoppers, the person pictured above is allegedly responsible for several recent burglaries in the area of 1200 Niagara Street which is near West Ferry Street.

Crime Stoppers asks anyone with information that may lead to an arrest or indictment of the person responsible to come forward and contact (716) 867-6161.