TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest of people responsible for armed robberies in the Town of Tonawanda over the last couple of weeks.

Crime Stoppers said the armed robberies occurred at 7-Elevens across the town on October 28 and October 31, along with November 7.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrests.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.