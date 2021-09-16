Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crime Stoppers offering a $5,000 reward for information on the shooting of a 17-year-old

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Crime Stoppers WNY offers reward for information on the shooting of a 17-year-old.
CRIME STOPPERS.png
Posted at 4:06 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 04:06:10-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the shooting of a teenager in the City of Buffalo.

The organization posted Wednesday regarding an incident near Hazel Place and May Street, in which a 17-year-old was shot, saying it happened around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8.

It's not clear how severe the victim's injuries were.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information ton call their tip line at (716) 867-6161 or report it on the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!