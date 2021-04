BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a $7,500 reward in a murder investigation dating back more than 20 years.

The organization is looking for information that may lead to the arrest or the indictment of the person responsible for the April 2000 killing of Manse "Bobby" Hall.

WKBW Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 reward for information on Manse "Bobby" Hall's murder.

He was murdered near the intersection of Box Avenue and Kehr Street in Buffalo.

Anyone with information that may help police solve this murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161.