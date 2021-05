BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers WNY is looking for the person or the people responsible for the assault of a man in Buffalo on April 23rd, offering up to $2,500.

Crime Stoppers says that Yusuf Hassem was assaulted on April 23rd in the area of East Delavan Avenue and Schuele Street.

If you or anyone you know has any information, you're asked to contact (716) 867-6161.