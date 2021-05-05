Watch
Crime Stoppers increases reward for information after assault victim dies from injuries

Crime Scene Generic
Posted at 1:43 PM, May 05, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers WNY has increased the reward it is offering for information following the death of an assault victim.

According to Crime Stoppers Yusuf Hassem was assaulted on April 23 in the area of East Delavan Avenue and Schuele Street. Last week a reward of up to $2,500 was offered for information on the case. Officials say Hassem died from his injuries Saturday and a reward of up to $7,500 is now being offered.

If you or anyone you know has any information, you're asked to contact (716) 867-6161.

