BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crews are working to repair a broken water main in the city of Batavia.

The Batavia Police Department posted Thursday, notifying residents in the area of Ross Street between Main Street and Washington Avenue was closed due to the break.

Crews with the Batavia Department of Public Works began working Thursday to fix it, though a timetable for completion of the repairs was not given.

