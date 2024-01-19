Crews work to clear out parking lots near Highmark Stadium ahead of Buffalo Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you going to the Buffalo Bills game Sunday? Do you have a place to park? It might be even more challenging to find one because of all the snow around the stadium.

7 News spoke with crews, businesses, and fans about snow removal and planning ahead.

Erica Hidalgo is a lifelonG Bills fan and season ticket holder. She never misses a game. She says she has never had a problem with parking because she plans ahead.

"We've always had our regular places to park. I park at my girlfriend's house, Abby's Parking," she explains. Her advice if you are planning on driving Sunday is to get there early.

Crews are out in full force in Orchard Park clearing the parking lots around the stadium for thousands of fans.

Eric White owns ERW Enterprises. He says his crews are working to clear about 10 private lots on this Thursday following the recent storms that dropped several feet of snow.

"By Sunday I think we're going to have 80% of it...90% of it cleaned up," said White.

Those who own and operate some lots near the stadium recommend you arrive hours ahead of time and be prepared to possibly pay more.

Eugene Smaszcs is the manager of The Big Tree Inn near Highmark Stadium. He says they can usually fit about 75 cars but with all the snow they may not be able to accommodate that many.

He says, "It's going to take a lot of work. I do recommend people get here early. The game is at 6:30 at least get here by 1-2:00."