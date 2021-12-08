Crews to install the Niagara River ice boom on December 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crews will install the ice boom on the Niagara River for the 2021-2022 winter season this week.

The New York Power Authority and Ontario Power Generation requested to install the ice boom as early as December 10, almost a full week before the International Joint Commission's order of approval.

That approval allows the ice boom to be installed either on December 16 or when the water temperature in Lake Erie reaches 4 degrees Celsius (39 Fahrenheit). As of Tuesday, the water temperature was 4.4 degrees Celsius (40 Fahrenheit).

Weather permitting, crews will start installing the ice boom on Friday, December 10.