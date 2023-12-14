Crews set to install Lake Erie – Niagara River Ice Boom on December 16

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced New York Power Authority (NYPA) crews are set to install the Lake Erie - Niagara Ice Boom as early as December 16, 2023, subject to safe in-water working conditions.

"Each winter since 1964, the Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom has been installed near the outlet of Lake Erie to reduce the amount of ice entering the Niagara River. A reduction in ice entering the river reduces the potential for ice jams, which can result in damage to shoreline property and significantly reduce water flow for hydroelectric power production."

According to a release, the boom can be installed when the Lake Erie water temperature at Buffalo reaches 39 degrees Fahrenheit or on December 16, whichever comes first. As of December 14 the water temperature is 45 degrees Fahrenheit.