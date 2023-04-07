Crews responding to fire in the Village of Medina

MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crews are responding to a fire in the Village of Medina Friday afternoon.

Orleans County Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page just before 11:15 a.m. asking for people to avoid the area of Main Street in the village due to a working structure fire.

Just before 1 p.m. another post on the Orleans County Emergency Management Facebook page said S. Main Street and E. Center Street were closed "so that crews can focus on the structure fire." The post continued on to say law enforcement and fire police were on scene to redirect motorists.

Orleans County Emergency Management also asked motorists to avoid driving over fire hoses that would be stretched across side streets such as Orient and Church so that water can be accessed.

7 News will provide more information as updates become available.