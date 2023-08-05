Two-alarm fire does $3 million in damage to strip mall plaza in East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire that left millions of dollars in damage on the city's East Side Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said the fire started in the ceiling of a laundromat in a plaza at Kensington Avenue and Eggert Road around 4:20 p.m. and spread to other businesses in the plaza.

A video sent to 7 News by a viewer shows the smoke plume from the roof of the plaza, as well as the large fire department response.

Fire department officials said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.