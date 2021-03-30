Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Bowl Inn Bowling Center on Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire at 727 Bailey Avenue, the Bowl Inn Bowling Center, around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire quickly became a three-alarm fire and caused the closure of the 190 North ramp to exit 2 (Clinton Street) to be closed.

As of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday crews were continuing to battle the blaze. 7 Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

BREAKING: Buffalo fire on scene of a 3 alarm fire at bowling alley in the 700 block of Bailey Avenue. No reports of injuries at this time. Motorists asked to avoid the area & use alternate routes. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) March 30, 2021

This is a developing story, stay tuned to 7 Eyewitness News for updates.