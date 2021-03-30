Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Bowl Inn Bowling Center on Bailey Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
bowl inn bailey fire.png
bowl inn bowling center fire.jpg
Posted at 12:23 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 12:30:17-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire at 727 Bailey Avenue, the Bowl Inn Bowling Center, around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire quickly became a three-alarm fire and caused the closure of the 190 North ramp to exit 2 (Clinton Street) to be closed.

As of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday crews were continuing to battle the blaze. 7 Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to 7 Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources