Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews respond to partial building collapse in the Village of Holley

partial.jpg
13 WHAM
partial.jpg
Posted at 4:41 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 16:41:38-05

VILLAGE OF HOLLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Murray Fire Chief Rick Cary said crews responded to Sam's Diner at 55 Public Square in the Village of Holley around 9:30 a.m. Friday and upon arrival the rear wall of the structure had partially collapsed some utility lines were down.

About a half dozen people inside were evacuated. No injuries were reported and no one was trapped.

Officials are still working to determine the cause. The owners have been on the scene and are working with investigators on what will happen next.

Structural engineers have also been out to assess the structure.

Cary said the area will continue to be secured as a contractor removes some of the rubble pile and secures the structure from the first floor up.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!