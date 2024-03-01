Crews respond to partial building collapse in the Village of Holley

VILLAGE OF HOLLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Murray Fire Chief Rick Cary said crews responded to Sam's Diner at 55 Public Square in the Village of Holley around 9:30 a.m. Friday and upon arrival the rear wall of the structure had partially collapsed some utility lines were down.

About a half dozen people inside were evacuated. No injuries were reported and no one was trapped.

Officials are still working to determine the cause. The owners have been on the scene and are working with investigators on what will happen next.

Structural engineers have also been out to assess the structure.

Cary said the area will continue to be secured as a contractor removes some of the rubble pile and secures the structure from the first floor up.