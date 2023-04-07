Crews respond to four-alarm fire in the Village of Medina

MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crews responded to a four-alarm fire in the Village of Medina Friday.

Lt. Steven Cooley of the Village of Medina Fire Department said a call reporting the smell of electrical burning was received just before 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews encountered smoke coming from the chimney and a basement window. An individual was immediately rescued from a second-story window and brought down. He reportedly refused treatment and is with his family.

Lt. Cooley said extra ladders were brought in to try and fight the fire from above and while crews worked to fight the fire, the roof collapsed. Structural engineers are being brought in to do an evaluation of the structure.

Residents are asked to avoid the area, as there are hoses across several roads and crews have had issues with motorists driving over the hoses.

The cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported and Lt. Cooley said crews will probably be there for a few days.