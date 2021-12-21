Crews respond to early morning rollover crash on the Skyway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Emergency crews responded to an early morning crash in Buffalo that closed part of the Skyway Tuesday morning.

The accident happened just before 3:00 a.m. when two cars collided and one rolled over.

Buffalo police and fire crews closed the expressway inbound near Church Street for the next hour to clear the road.

American Medical Response told Channel 7 News it responded to the crash as well, though it could not provide specific details about the capacity to which it assisted.