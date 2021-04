GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crews responded to a crash in the area of Sweet Home and Chestnut Ridge Roads in Getzville around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Fire crews at the scene tell 7 Eyewitness News three cars and a small bus were involved. Two kids and two adults were on the bus at the time, no injuries were reported.

No further information was released.