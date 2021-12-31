Crews rescue woman from mobile home fire in Genesee County

TOWN OF BERGEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bergen Fire Department says it rescued one woman from a mobile home fire Thursday night.

According to the department, the fire started just before 8:00 p.m. in a home on Woodside Drive in Bergen.

Assistant Fire Chief Garrett Dean says he was the first to arrive at the scene and found a neighbor attempting to kick in the door of the home to save the woman who was trapped inside.

After helping open the door, Dean and the neighbor pulled the woman to safety and began performing first aid.

"As soon as I got on location and I heard that she was behind the door I figured if I could just get her out of the house as quick as possible, we could at least hopefully save her life," Dean said.

Dean says she had inhaled high quantities of carbon monoxide produced by the fire and was not breathing.

Fire crews arrived shortly afterward and were able to rush her to Strong Memorial Hospital. Dean believes she may be transferred to a hospital in Syracuse due to the amount of carbon monoxide she inhaled.

It's not clear how much damage the fire did or how it started.