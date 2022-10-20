Watch Now
Crews put over 60,000 gallons of water on fire at landfill in Angelica

Posted at 3:59 PM, Oct 20, 2022
ANGELICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several fire crews battled a fire at the Hyland Landfill on Herdman Road in the Town of Angelica on Wednesday.

According to Angelica Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched around 9 a.m. Wednesday after the report of a rubbish fire. Upon arrival, crews determined the pile of material burning was a by-product of tire recycling.

Tankers and manpower from Belmont, Belfast, Friendship, Scio, and Short Tract were requested to assist in addition to an engine from Belmont to draft from a pond on-site.

Angelica Fire and Rescue said crews fought the fire for over two hours and put over 60,000 gallons of water on it.

No information was provided on if there were any injuries.

