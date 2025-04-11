Crews prepare for removal of Lake Erie Ice Boom

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Preparations are underway to remove the Lake Erie - Niagara River Ice Boom.

The New York Power Authority says many of the pontoons remain encased in thick ice.

They also say the heavy ice conditions this winter damaged part of the boom as well.

Crews will begin removal as soon as ice conditions and safe working conditions allow.

Satellite imagery shows about 250 square miles of ice left on the eastern end of Lake Erie.

The latest ice boom opening was May 3, 1971.

The earliest start date was February 28, 2012.