Crews prep for potential power outages, downed trees ahead of winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mix of rain, snow, ice and wind is on the way to Western New York. Many are bracing for this winter storm, with temperatures expected to plummet and reach dangerous conditions.

The wind gusts will reach 70 mph, bringing a potential for power outages.

"When the wind and the ice combine those are two of our worst enemies against our equipments and power lines and so that's really what has us concerned is the speed of these winds," David Bertola, spokesperson for National Grid, said.

Bertola said they increased staffing for the storm. They have 2,800 crew members across New York State ready to go. Some members came in from Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and even Canada to help.

"National Grid is always prepared this is something we drill for year-round," he added.

The wind is also a concern for the potential of downed power lines and trees.

"Gusts like this can make them fail and fall," Jeremy Heim, vice president of AJ's Tree Service, said. He and his crew are at the ready, with more than 20 employees prepared for it all.

"This is obviously the nature of the business, so we have emergency response teams ready and willing to get out there," Heim said.

His crew put a plan together earlier this week, but there is worry over whiteout conditions making it a challenge for their parade of trucks.

"Like anything else with this storm, you know, it's really gonna be a wait and see and can we do it. and if we can we'll be there for sure," he added.

In Genesee County, potential power outages are looking more likely than in the rest of Western New York.

"It's a significant event, I don't think we've had a high wind event with heavy snow in a while," Tim Yaeger, Emergency Management Coordinator with Genesee County, said.

Yaeger is urging folks to stay safe. He said the best thing you can do is stay home and off the roads, especially for emergency crews.

"Because I think we're concerned even as the emergency services whether its law enforcement, EMS or fire to be able to respond to any type of emergency and that's our primary mission," Yaeger said.

