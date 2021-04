NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire officials say they are investigating a large fire on Niagara Street in Niagara Falls, Sunday morning.

The fire took place in the 1900-block of Niagara Street just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say they're looking into what caused the fire and did not say if anyone was hurt from the fire.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to Niagara Falls officials for more information, we've yet to hear back.

This is a developing story.