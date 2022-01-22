Watch
Crews investigating fire at Orchard Park car wash

Orchard Park fire
Posted at 7:29 PM, Jan 21, 2022
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire at an Orchard Park car wash, Friday afternoon.

Investigators say the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Friday at Hog Wash on Webster Road in Orchard Park.

Smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as Angola.

The fire chief says nobody was hurt as a result of the fire and the building does not need to be demolished at this time.

