Crews investigating fire at Orchard Park car wash

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire at an Orchard Park car wash, Friday afternoon.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews are working to put out a fire at Hog Wash on Webster Road in Orchard Park. 7 News has a crew heading to the scene.

(Courtesy: @HammersLot) pic.twitter.com/WWGG3G4Cr0 — 7 News WKBW (@WKBW) January 21, 2022

Investigators say the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Friday at Hog Wash on Webster Road in Orchard Park.

Smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as Angola.

The fire chief says nobody was hurt as a result of the fire and the building does not need to be demolished at this time.