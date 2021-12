LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a barn fire in Lockport, Friday evening.

Investigators say the fire happened at a barn on Keck Road near the Lincoln Avenue Extension around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies say Keck Road between the Lincoln Avenue Extension and Chestnut Ridge Road is closed.

It's unclear what caused the fire and if anyone was hurt.