Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews investigating after large portion of Buffalo River shoreline collapses

buffalo river erosion.jpg
WKBW
buffalo river erosion.jpg
Posted at 1:14 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 13:14:01-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a large portion of the Buffalo River shoreline near the DL&W Station collapsed.

According to an NFTA spokesperson, the 12-foot-by-200-foot section of shoreline at the east end of the DL&W Station collapsed around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. The incident did not have an impact on NFTA operations as the area has been closed to the public for several months due to an unrelated project that is in a different area. Barriers and markers are in place.

A marine contractor has been retained and an underwater investigation is underway. An estimated cost to repair the shoreline is not available at this time.

The United States Coast Guard, the Buffalo District of the United States Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Buffalo are assisting the NFTA.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United