Crews in West Seneca battle two fires on Christmas Eve, Christmas

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several fire crews in West Seneca were battling two fires on Christmas Eve and early on Christmas morning.

According to West Seneca police, crews battled a house fire on Christmas Eve.

Crews also contained fire at the West Seneca Highway Department on South Avenue early Christmas morning.

Merry Christmas! An extra big thank you to all of our fire department districts who have been working overtime this holiday. They successfully battled a house fire Christmas Eve and have contained an overnight fire at the Highway Dept. No update yet on the extent of the damage. pic.twitter.com/IvuBV72NDp — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) December 25, 2021

It's unclear how much damage was caused from the fires.