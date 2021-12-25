Watch
Crews in West Seneca battle two fires on Christmas Eve, Christmas

West Seneca Police Department/Twitter
West Seneca Fire
Posted at 9:38 AM, Dec 25, 2021
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several fire crews in West Seneca were battling two fires on Christmas Eve and early on Christmas morning.

According to West Seneca police, crews battled a house fire on Christmas Eve.

Crews also contained fire at the West Seneca Highway Department on South Avenue early Christmas morning.

It's unclear how much damage was caused from the fires.

