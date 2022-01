LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police and fire crews are working to determine what caused a large fire at a home in Lockport, early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the fire started at a home on Grand Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officials believe the home is at a total loss, and you should avoid the area if you can.

Detectives believe no one was hurt, and will release more information when it becomes available.