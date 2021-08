BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say they're continuing to battle a fire at a vacant warehouse on Seneca Street, Saturday morning.

Investigators say the fire started just before 1 a.m. Saturday at 1037 Seneca Street.

Neighbors tell 7 Eyewitness News you could smell smoke from the fire as far north as North Buffalo.

Officials say nobody was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.