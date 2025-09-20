Crews battling 3-alarm fire on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is at the scene of a massive fire at an apartment building on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

We first received reports of the fire at 2439 Delaware Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Video shows thick, dark smoke visible from a distance, with multiple crews working to get the fire under control.

Officials say 15 people have been evaluated and four have been taken to the hospital. Among the four, one is pregnant, two have respiratory issues and one has a broken leg from jumping out of the building.

Delaware Avenue is currently closed from Hertel Avenue to Tacoma Avenue.