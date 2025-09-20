Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crews battling 3-alarm fire on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo

Video shows thick, dark smoke visible from a distance, with multiple crews working to get the fire under control.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is at the scene of a massive fire at an apartment building on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

We first received reports of the fire at 2439 Delaware Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say 15 people have been evaluated and four have been taken to the hospital. Among the four, one is pregnant, two have respiratory issues and one has a broken leg from jumping out of the building.

Delaware Avenue is currently closed from Hertel Avenue to Tacoma Avenue.

