Crews battle two alarm apartment building fire in Hamburg

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Several companies battled a two alarm fire at an apartment building on South Park Avenue in Hamburg.

The fire started on the second floor of the building just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

Crews reported heavy fire conditions inside, with flames coming through the roof.

This exact same building started on fire last year, so there was nobody living inside the apartment building because it was still under rennovation.

No firefighters were hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.