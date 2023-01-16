Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews battle two alarm apartment building fire in Hamburg

This was the site of a previous fire last year
SOUTH PARK FIRE PIC.jpg
wkbw
SOUTH PARK FIRE PIC.jpg
Posted at 9:59 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 21:59:39-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Several companies battled a two alarm fire at an apartment building on South Park Avenue in Hamburg.

The fire started on the second floor of the building just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

Crews reported heavy fire conditions inside, with flames coming through the roof.

This exact same building started on fire last year, so there was nobody living inside the apartment building because it was still under rennovation.

No firefighters were hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills