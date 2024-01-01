Crews battle fire at Hopkins Court Apartments

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Crews are battling an apartment building fire in Amherst.

Flames spread through the Hopkins Court Apartments Sunday night.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area around North French and Hopkins.

We have a crew at the scene and are waiting for more details on exactly what happened.

Residents who live in the apartment building are being taken to a shelter at the Amherst Senior Center at 370 John James Audubon Parkway.

If you are having trouble locating a loved one, call (716) 858-6419 and you will be forwarded to that shelter.

