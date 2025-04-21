Crews battle commercial fire in Niagara County

WHEATFIELD, N.Y (WKBW) — Officials in Niagara County are looking into what caused a commercial fire in the Town of Wheatfield.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says crews originally responded to a brush fire next to the railroad tracks and behind Blue Ox Roofing on Lockport Road around 6:00 Sunday night.

When crews arrived, the fire spread to the back of the roofing company's building, damaging the business.

There are no reports of injuries at this time and no damage estimate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.