Crews battle apartment fire in Lockport

TOWN OF LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Red Cross is helping several people following an apartment fire in Lockport early Saturday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of a fire at 6931 South Transit Road in Lockport around 4:40 a.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible from the back of the apartment complex through the roof and exterior.

Police say the residents were evacuated and several pets were rescued with no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.