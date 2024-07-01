Craving a steak sandwich from The Old Pink? Even though the popular bar is gone, the steak sandwich lives on

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Do you miss the steak sandwiches from The Old Pink?

The iconic bar's famous steak sandwich was one of many reasons people used to frequent the establishment on Allen Street before it was destroyed by a fire last month. Monday, the owner and manager of The Old Pink will be serving up those famous sandwiches but at a different location.

Casa Di Pizza is helping out The Old Pink and selling steak sandwiches for just $2.23 from 4 p.m. until closing time.

Meg and Nick from The Old Pink will be bartending at Casa Di Pizza if you want to stop in and help support the fundraising efforts while enjoying a steak sandwich. There are some rules including no takeout orders of the sandwich, you have to buy a drink, and only one sandwich per person.

The Old Pink caught fire on June 17Th early in the morning. It was demolished that same day.

The longtime owner of The Old Pink, Molly Brinkworth, said she was shocked and devastated along with her patrons from all over the world. She ran the business for over 3 decades and is not sure if she will rebuild. Fire Commissioner William Renaldo tells 7 News the investigation is progressing and "the human element has not been ruled out."

