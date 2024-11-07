Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crash shuts down multiple lanes of 33 East in Buffalo

Screenshot 2024-11-07 at 9.33.23 AM.png
NITTEC
Screenshot 2024-11-07 at 9.33.23 AM.png
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — First responders are on the scene of a crash in Buffalo that has shut down several lanes of the Kensington Expressway.

The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday on the 33 East at the Grider Street Exit.

NITTEC traffic cameras show traffic is blocked in all three lanes but vehicles are able to go around the scene using the Grider Street Exit lane.

Buffalo police, firefighters and EMS are all responding to the accident. No word yet on exactly what caused this crash or any injuries.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!