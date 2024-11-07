Crash shuts down multiple lanes of 33 East in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — First responders are on the scene of a crash in Buffalo that has shut down several lanes of the Kensington Expressway.

The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday on the 33 East at the Grider Street Exit.

NITTEC traffic cameras show traffic is blocked in all three lanes but vehicles are able to go around the scene using the Grider Street Exit lane.

Buffalo police, firefighters and EMS are all responding to the accident. No word yet on exactly what caused this crash or any injuries.