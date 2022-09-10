Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crash kills two and injures one in Cattaraugus County

Car slammed into utility pole along Route 16
Crash
WKBW
Crash
Posted at 6:58 PM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 18:58:08-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Two people are dead, and another is in critical condition following a horrific crash in Cattaraugus County.

Several witnesses told New York State Police they saw a car driving erratically along Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire late Friday night.

Troopers say the car eventually ran off the shoulder of the road, flew into the air and slammed into a utility pole.

The driver of the car, 30 year old Jarrett Kile of Arcade, and a front seat passenger, 33 year old Willie Boyles of Delevan were both ejected from the vehicle.

State Police say Kile died at the scene.

Boyles was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A backseat passenger, 31 year old Amber Cosentino is in critical condition at ECMC.

The investigation into this crash continues.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United