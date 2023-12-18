Crash involving tractor-trailer and motor home under investigation in Wyoming County

TOWN OF ORANGEVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a motor home.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at State Route 20A and State Route 238 in the Town of Orangeville.

The sheriff's office said a tractor-trailer operated by 30-year-old Leonard K. Lwindi of Amherst was traveling north and allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and drove into oncoming traffic at full speed. A motor home that was traveling through the intersection, which was occupied by a family from New Jersey traveling to Niagara Falls, collided with the tractor-trailer and both vehicles exited the road.

Wyoming County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, after nine patients were treated at the scene, the driver of the motor home was flown by Mercy Flight to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries, and a three-year-old child was transported to Oishei’s Children’s Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The driver remains at ECMC but was described as stable, the child has been released.

After the transports, the sheriff's office said four children ranging from age seven to 15 were left stranded at the scene and they were transported to Oishei by the deputy sheriff to be reunited with their family.

According to the sheriff's office, some of the children were left without shoes after the crash and the deputy sheriff stopped at Dollar General in Varysburg, and the store donated footwear and drinks for all of the children. The deputy sheriff also stopped and got meals for the children.

"The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office commends both Dollar General and the Deputy Sheriff for their selfless, generous acts during this holiday season," a release says.

The sheriff's office said Lwindi was found to be at fault and was issued a traffic citation for failure to stop at a stop sign. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.