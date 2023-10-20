Passengers hurt after school bus crashes off I-290 in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department says passengers on a school bus were injured in a crash this morning on the I-290 eastbound. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. between Harlem Road and Main Street and closed the Harlem Road on-ramp to the I-290. The right lane of the 290 eastbound near Exit 6, which is the Sheridan Drive off-ramp, was also shut down due to the crash.

Police are not saying how many people were hurt or what school district they attend. Investigators say the victims were treated at the scene and then taken to ECMC and Oishei Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Amherst police are asking drivers to avoid the 290 eastbound and the Sheridan/Harlem area at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have video of what happened is asked to call the Amherst Police Accident Investigation Unit at (716) 689-1355.

This is a developing story.