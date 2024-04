BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're working to learn more about crash, involving an NFTA bus.

This happened about 11:30 last night at Clinton and Hickory in Buffalo, right outside JFK Park."

It looks like the bus went off the road and crashed through a fence.

A number of people were treated by EMS crews at the scene.

We reached out to Buffalo Police and the NFTA and we're waiting to hear more information.