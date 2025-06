BUFFALO NY (WKBW) — The investigation continues into a crash involving a Buffalo Police cruiser

It happened Sunday night at the intersection of Sycamore and Mills Streets.

Our cameraman at the scene found a blue pickup truck with front end damage, along with a police car with severe rear end damage.

Authorities tell us two police officers and one person in the pickup were taken to ECMC with what they describe as non-life threatening injuries.