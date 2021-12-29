Watch
Crash closes portion of Niagara Street in Buffalo for a period of time Wednesday

Michael Schwartz
Niagara Street crash
Posted at 11:18 AM, Dec 29, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Niagara Street in Buffalo was closed due to a crash, Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. on Niagara Street in the area of Lafayette and Auburn Avenues.

According to police, a vehicle traveling northbound struck a parked vehicle. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

A female passenger was transported to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries and the driver fled the scene on foot.

No further information was released.

